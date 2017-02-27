The Best Christian Louboutin Shoes on the Oscars Red Carpet

View Slideshow Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

The best place to step out wearing red bottoms is the red carpet — and the 89th Academy Awards today was no exception.

Justin Timberlake, accompanied by his wife, Jessica Biel, was among some of the entertainers who arrived at the Oscars wearing Christian Louboutin’s red soled shoes.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, wearing Christian Louboutin’s “Greggo” shoes, at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Justin Timberlake’s Christian Louboutin “Greggo” shoes at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

The actor-singer, who opened the ceremony with his Oscar-nominated “Trolls” hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” had on Louboutin’s black patent leather lace-up “Greggo” shoes, which retail for $945.

Felicity Jones teamed a champagne-colored’ dress with Louboutin’s gold strappy leather “Bat Bat” sandals that featured dragonfly embellishment. The shoes retail for $1,595.

Felicity Jones hits the Oscars red carpet wearing Christian Louboutin sandals. REX Shutterstock

Detail of Felicity Jones’ Christian Louboutin Bat Bat sandal at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Ryan Gosling rocked the same shoe style as his former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star, Timberlake. The “La La Land” actor teamed black patent leather lace-up “Greggo” shoes with a tuxedo.

David Oyeolow had on Louboutin’s “Dada” style, which features a slip-on profile with tassel detail, retailing for $895.

David Oyelowo wears Christian Louboutin’s “Dada” shoes at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of David Oyelowo’s Christian Louboutin “Dada” shoes at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who wore Louboutins.