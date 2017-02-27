The Best Christian Louboutin Shoes on the Oscars Red Carpet

By / 37 mins ago
jessica biel justin timberlake oscars 2017 View Slideshow
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the 2017 Oscars red carpet.
REX Shutterstock.

The best place to step out wearing red bottoms is the red carpet — and the 89th Academy Awards today was no exception.

Justin Timberlake, accompanied by his wife, Jessica Biel, was among some of the entertainers who arrived at the Oscars wearing Christian Louboutin’s red soled shoes.

Related
Seth Rogen Rocked Nike Air Mag 'Back to the Future II' Sneakers at the Oscars

jessica biel justin timberlake oscars 2017 red carpet christian louboutin shoesJessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, wearing Christian Louboutin’s “Greggo” shoes, at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.
oscars 2017 red carpet christian louboutin shoes oscars 2017 red carpet christian louboutin shoesDetail of Justin Timberlake’s Christian Louboutin “Greggo” shoes at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

The actor-singer, who opened the ceremony with his Oscar-nominated “Trolls” hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” had on Louboutin’s black patent leather lace-up “Greggo” shoes, which retail for $945.

quitirohis
23 mins
Wanna find a cute ppartner for sex? Check here http://tinyurl.com/h4obd4e

Felicity Jones teamed a champagne-colored’ dress with Louboutin’s gold strappy leather “Bat Bat” sandals that featured dragonfly embellishment. The shoes retail for $1,595.

Felicity Jones Oscars 2017 Red CarpetFelicity Jones hits the Oscars red carpet wearing Christian Louboutin sandals. REX Shutterstock
felicity jones oscars 2017 red carpet christian louboutin shoesDetail of Felicity Jones’ Christian Louboutin Bat Bat sandal at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Ryan Gosling rocked the same shoe style as his former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star, Timberlake. The “La La Land” actor teamed black patent leather lace-up “Greggo” shoes with a tuxedo.

David Oyeolow had on Louboutin’s “Dada” style, which features a slip-on profile with tassel detail, retailing for $895.

David Oyelowo oscars 2017 red carpet christian louboutin shoesDavid Oyelowo wears Christian Louboutin’s “Dada” shoes at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.
David Oyelowo oscars 2017 red carpet christian louboutin shoesDetail of David Oyelowo’s Christian Louboutin “Dada” shoes at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who wore Louboutins. 

One thought on “The Best Christian Louboutin Shoes on the Oscars Red Carpet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s