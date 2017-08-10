Chrissy Teigen’s Minidress Viewed 8M Times & Nearly Caused Wardrobe Malfunction — But Her Shoes Were Sensible

Chrissy Teigen wears a Zimmermann dress with block heels in Venice with John Legend. Splash

For nearly a week, Chrissy Teigen has been embracing some bold looks while on holiday in Venice with husband John Legend and their daughter, Luna.

But when she stepped out on Monday, her latest outfit nearly broke the Internet — and gave a major boost to Australian brand Zimmermann, to the tune of more than 8 million views on Instagram.

@Zimmermann A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

While giving her 14 million Instagram fans an eyeful of some stunning views — that of the romantic Italian city, of course — the supermodel twirled in the plunging black Rife embroidered cocktail dress, which is currently unavailable but retails for $1,250. The Sydney-based brand also has a line of footwear, featuring boots, espadrilles, sandals and brogues, starting at $425 on us.zimmermannwear.com.

Though the dress was showered with more than 720,000 likes on the social networking platform, it turned out not to be very practical. When she went on an outing with her husband and daughter, the former face of Ugg had to cover her low-cut bustline with her hand.

Disaster was averted, but any potential wardrobe malfunctions didn’t extend down to her feet — where she made a wise choice in shoes for stomping down Venice’s stone-paved streets. Pin-thin stiletto heels on such a surface is not wise for staying balanced.

Detail of Chrissy Teigen’s sandals Splash

Teigen had on a sensible strappy black sandal that featured a chunky block heel.

Meanwhile, Teigen and Legend’s daughter looked precious in a pink romper with white sandals.

to the opera! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Luna might be a budding shoe lover, too. Ahead of the outing she was pictured playing with one of her father’s woven white shoes while enjoying a snack: “cheeto puffs,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

One day earlier, Teigen shared with her fans another racy outfit. Michelle Mason’s one-sleeve mini dress teamed with sexy sandals that featured a silver strap across the toebed and a thick ankle strap. The number was for a cultured occasion: “To the opera.”