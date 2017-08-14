Chrissy Teigen Dressed Up Sweats With On-Trend Clear-Heeled Sandals

View Slideshow Chrissy Teigen wears a gray sweatshirt with sunglasses while out in Los Angeles on Aug. 11. Splash

Chrissy Teigen is the star of an Intermix leisurewear campaign, but she knows how to put a cool spin on athleisurewear pieces with her footwear.

Teigen stepped out to an Aug. 11 Intermix event clad in a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants from Intermix’s 16-piece A.L.C. On Duty capsule collection. But while her outfit was casual, the model dressed up her look with black sandals, complete with an on-trend see-through heel.

Teigen’s sandals featured a see-through heel, and other celebrities have opted for different takes on the clear-shoe trend. Brie Larson has worn black Christian Louboutin sandals with PVC detailing at a slew of red carpet appearances, while Kim Kardashian West loves to wear entirely see-through mules from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collection, which add length to a shorter frame.

Teigen’s sweatshirt ($198) and sweatpants ($245) can be purchased from Intermix’s website now.

