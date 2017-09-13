No Pants, No Problem: Chrissy Teigen Rocks Nude Turtleneck Sweater With These Thigh-High Boots

Chrissy Teigen Styles Nude Sweater &
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna leaving their hotel in London.
Chrissy Teigen knows how to comfortably travel in style.

This week, the adorable family jet-setted to London together looking as relaxed as ever, but instead of their warm-weather attire, the trio proved just how ready they are for fall. Today, Legend walked alongside his wife in an all-black look, while their daughter, Luna, was being carried by Teigen wearing a warm white sweater and millennial pink accessories.

Out of the three of them, the model mom was the one who embraced the new season the most, as she opted for a nude turtleneck sweater dress and black over-the-knee boots. It’s a classic autumn look that’s a staple in any closet. Teigen has also been caught frequently wearing the following 4-inch Saint Laurent boots below recently, which features a cone-shaped heel that adds a unique touch to any ensemble. Take a closer look at both of Teigen’s thigh-high shoes below.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna leaving their hotel in London.

Saint Laurent Niki 105 boots, $1,795; farfetch.com

