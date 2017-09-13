No Pants, No Problem: Chrissy Teigen Rocks Nude Turtleneck Sweater With These Thigh-High Boots

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna leaving their hotel in London. Rex Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen knows how to comfortably travel in style.

This week, the adorable family jet-setted to London together looking as relaxed as ever, but instead of their warm-weather attire, the trio proved just how ready they are for fall. Today, Legend walked alongside his wife in an all-black look, while their daughter, Luna, was being carried by Teigen wearing a warm white sweater and millennial pink accessories.

Out of the three of them, the model mom was the one who embraced the new season the most, as she opted for a nude turtleneck sweater dress and black over-the-knee boots. It’s a classic autumn look that’s a staple in any closet. Teigen has also been caught frequently wearing the following 4-inch Saint Laurent boots below recently, which features a cone-shaped heel that adds a unique touch to any ensemble. Take a closer look at both of Teigen’s thigh-high shoes below.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna leaving their hotel in London. Rex Shutterstock

Saint Laurent Niki 105 boots, $1,795; farfetch.com

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Stays Comfy in Luxe Slides on Vacation With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Dressed Up Sweats With On-Trend Clear-Heeled Sandals

Chrissy Teigen Took the Mules Trend to a Completely New Level in Venice

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter, Luna, Wore the Ultimate ’90s Shoe Trend