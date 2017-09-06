Chrissy Teigen and Rachel Zoe Were Twinning for the Designer’s Hollywood Show

Chrissy Teigen and Rachel Zoe in matching dresses. Rex Shutterstock

Making a playful statement, Chrissy Teigen and Rachel Zoe wore matching looks on the red carpet for Zoe’s spring/summer 2018 collection presentation in Hollywood on Tuesday evening.

When the two realized they had chosen the same style, Teigen and Zoe took what could have been an embarrassing moment and made it fun, posing together on the red carpet.

Chrissy Teigen and Rachel Zoe posing before Zoe’s spring 2018 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

The matching dresses featured jungle leaf motifs over a white background. Teigen’s style of choice put the pattern over a mini-length dress with long sleeves, bold shoulders and a cut-out back, while Zoe wore the look on a floor-length gown with a relaxed fit, slit down the leg and wide arms. Teigen paired her minidress with strap sandal pumps, and Zoe opted for metallic platform pumps with a peep-toe. Both footwear choices fit the tropical vibe of the dresses’ pattern.

Teigen and Zoe were not the only women wearing the style – the leaf motif is from Zoe’s spring/summer 2018 collection, so the runway models sported the look as well. The dress Zoe wore was the opening look of the presentation, and the pattern was shown on two tops and a skirt.

Also of note in the runway presentation were the metallic-hued shoes Zoe dressed her models in. On both sandals and pointed-toe pumps, the look perfectly highlighted the pale earth tones in the collection’s clothing.

Rachel Zoe spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

