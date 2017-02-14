Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Already Has a Pair of Baby Yeezys

Chrissy Teigen Luna
Chrissy Teigen carrying daughter Luna in LA on Feb. 9.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s nearly 1-year-old daughter Luna is one lucky girl.

Teigen and Legend’s friend Kim Kardashian West sent Luna a pair of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers in “Core Black/Red” for Valentine’s Day. In a card sent with the shoes, Kardashian West wished Luna a happy Valentine’s Day and signed it from her own kids, North and Saint.

“Oh my gosh, Kim and Kanye … my baby is doper than me! My baby is cooler than me!” Teigen joked in a Snapchat video.

Chrissy Teigen Snapchat Luna YeezysChrissy Teigen shared these photos on her Snapchat of a pair of Yeezys for her daughter Luna. Snapchat

Teigen also took a video as she showed Luna the sneakers and wondered whether the shoes would “help today’s crankiness.”

“Look what you got! Don’t be sad anymore,” Teigen told Luna.

Chrissy Teigen Snapchat Luna YeezysTeigen showing Luna her pair of Yeezys. Snapchat

This Yeezy style was released earlier this month in sizing for both infants and adults. We could see North and Saint West wearing this style this week if they attend West’s Yeezy Season 5 runway show.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Infant Core Black RedYeezy Boost 350 V2 infant sneakers in “Core Black/Red.” Courtesy of Sneakersnstuff.

