Chrissy Teigen Steps Out With Daughter Luna in Cute Summer Looks

Chrissy Teigen in New York on July 27. Splash

Chrissy Teigen was the epitome of easy summer style (for the city) when she was spotted in New York on Thursday.

The model was out and about in New York with 1-year-old daughter Luna wearing a breezy polka dot dress, oversized gold earrings and black heeled booties. The booties were glamorous but not so high that she couldn’t comfortably stroll Luna around.

Luna, meanwhile, was wearing a blue dress and even seemed to be participating in the clear-shoe trend in a pair of rubber Mary Janes.

Chrissy Teigen wearing black boots while walking around NYC with daughter Luna. Splash

Baby Luna is already a budding fashion star. She’s worn Converse, personalized espadrilles and even has Yeezys — a gift from Teigen and husband John Legend’s friends Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

To see more mini style influencers, click through the gallery below.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Wore Converse for First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game

Kim Kardashian West & North West Both Wore Adidas Shorts — but With Very Different Shoes

How Britain’s Princess Charlotte Is Boosting Kids’ Shoe Sales