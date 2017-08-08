Chrissy Teigen Took the Mules Trend to a Completely New Level in Venice

Chrissy Teigen shares Instagram from Venice. Courtesy of Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is closing summer out right with an incredible family vacation to Venice and they have the Instagrams to prove it. The supermodel has taken to social media to document their every move and they’ve blown the world away with their travel and style inspiration.

One look that really stood out was Teigen’s floral ensemble from a few days ago when she roamed the streets of the iconic city with her daughter, Luna. The star wore a pajama-inspired coordinating silk green floral set from brand For Restless Sleepers, which she elevated with gold jewelry and matching round shaped sunglasses. What really elevated the print and gold accessories was Teigen’s Loeffler Randall velvet mustard mules, that you can purchase online for $395 and is also available in black.

With fall right around the corner, this statement shoe is the perfect way to casually dress up any outfit without being over the top. The round block heel is also a plus, as it makes the shoe easier to walk in. It’s best to start investing in fall staples early, so grab a pair ASAP.

Making friends in Venice! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Loeffler Randall Coco velvet mules, $395; barneys.com

