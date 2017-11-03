Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Baldwin & More Celebs Show Off Leg at Revolve Awards

Dresses with dramatic thigh slits or short hemlines reigned supreme Nov. 2 at the Revolve Awards in Los Angeles, which brought together an array of celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Baldwin and Nicole Richie.
Teigen, who recently launched a line for Revolve, sported a sparkly black gown from her collection, complete with a generous thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The model paired the dress with strappy black sandals for a glamorous look as she took home the Woman of the Year honor at the event.
Hailey Baldwin went for an old Hollywood vibe with her look, sporting loose waves and red lipstick. The feather trim on the bustline of Baldwin’s LPA minidress highlighted the old-fashioned glamor, and the 20-year-old tied together her look in high black Jimmy Choo sandals, flaunting her trim legs.
Nicole Richie, who was honored as Icon of the Year, sported a shiny green wrap dress from her House of Harlow label, which she paired with strappy silver sandals.
Other attendees at the event included Shay Mitchell, Ashley Tisdale and Chanel Iman.
