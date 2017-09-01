Chloe Sevigny Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction — And Kept Posing Like a Pro on Red Carpet

View Slideshow Chloe Sevigny wears Miu Miu sandals at the "Lean on Pete" premiere at 2017 Venice Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

Chloe Sevigny was styled to perfection when she arrived today at the Venice Film Festival, but Mother Nature had other things in mind.

A gust of wind sent the actress’ dress billowing open — creating a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet when her nude underwear was exposed.

Chloe Sevigny, 42, suffers KNICKER FLASH as dress blows up at Venice Film Festival https://t.co/uFHDn7Ppkq pic.twitter.com/5njiH9DXpv — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 1, 2017

Without missing a beat, the longtime red carpet fixture continued to pose, paying no mind to the slight mishap. A quick strut later and a strategically placed hand helped resolve the problem.

Sevigny had on a plunging white wrap dress that featured ruffled trim around the décolletage and skirt hem. Fruit-shaped prints were embellished with green sequin detail.

Chloe Sevigny wears Miu Miu sandals at the “Lean on Pete” premiere at 2017 Venice Film Festival. Splash

Detail of Chloe Sevigny’s Miu Miu sandals. Splash

For her footwear, she had on sleek sandals by Miu Miu that incorporated a round crystal-embellished buckle closure around the ankle, and a chunky metallic block heel that featured crystal detail.

Sevigny also wowed in another look that same day while on the promotional blitz for her film “Lean on Pete” — a red and white gingham romper from Miu Miu’s resort ’18 collection teamed with the label’s slingback pumps.

Chloe Sevigny wears a Miu Miu romper with slingback pumps at the “Lean on Pete” premiere at 2017 Venice Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

The shoes featured a patent leather pointed-toe with black and white gingham straps that included bow detail at the side and a strap that wrapped around the foot’s heel.

