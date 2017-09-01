Chloe Sevigny Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction — And Kept Posing Like a Pro on Red Carpet

Chloe Sevigny was styled to perfection when she arrived today at the Venice Film Festival, but Mother Nature had other things in mind.
A gust of wind sent the actress’ dress billowing open — creating a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet when her nude underwear was exposed.
Without missing a beat, the longtime red carpet fixture continued to pose, paying no mind to the slight mishap. A quick strut later and a strategically placed hand helped resolve the problem.
Sevigny had on a plunging white wrap dress that featured ruffled trim around the décolletage and skirt hem. Fruit-shaped prints were embellished with green sequin detail.
For her footwear, she had on sleek sandals by Miu Miu that incorporated a round crystal-embellished buckle closure around the ankle, and a chunky metallic block heel that featured crystal detail.
Sevigny also wowed in another look that same day while on the promotional blitz for her film “Lean on Pete” — a red and white gingham romper from Miu Miu’s resort ’18 collection teamed with the label’s slingback pumps.
The shoes featured a patent leather pointed-toe with black and white gingham straps that included bow detail at the side and a strap that wrapped around the foot’s heel.
Click through the gallery to see more celebrity wardrobe malfunctions.