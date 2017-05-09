Chiara Ferragni Is Wedding Ready in These ‘Cream White’ Yeezy Boosts

Chiara Ferragni Courtesy of Instagram.

Chiara Ferragni has a wedding to plan. The Blonde Salad blogger and shoe designer was busy partying with family and friends for her 30th birthday over the weekend in Italy and in between the celebrations, she got engaged.

Her boyfriend and famous Italian rapper, Fedez, proposed to Ferragni on Saturday night after bringing her onstage during his concert in Verona, Italy. He performed a special song dedicated to her before getting down on one knee and presenting her a round solitaire diamond ring in front of 15,000 people.

And it looks like Ferragni has wasted no time in channeling her inner bride after saying, “Yes.” FN’s 2016 Style Influencer of the Year winner took to Instagram to show off her diamond ring and the newest Yeezy Boosts. The social media star wore the (fittingly) “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, which launched on April 29, in the photo.

Besides heading her eponymous fashion brand and influencing her 9.3 million Instagram followers on daily basis with a constant flow of fashion-focused photos, Ferragni has her hand in many other ventures.

Most recently, she can be seen in Dior Makeup’s latest campaign alongside model Bella Hadid.

For those looking for Ferragni’s fall ’17 shoe collection, here’s a refresher: There are velvet and patent-stretch booties, ’90s-style platform sneakers, faux fur-lined mule version of her loafers, emoticon beaded sandals and silk pumps embellished with star crystals at the side.

“I wanted to try something different and experiment a bit more,” Ferragni told FN during Milan Fashion Week.

