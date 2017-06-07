Chelsea Clinton Is Loving These Simple Nude Pumps

Chelsea Clinton Splash

Chelsea Clinton knows a good nude pump when she sees one.

Hillary Clinton’s 37-year-old daughter has recently been promoting her new children’s book, “She Persisted,” which tells the stories of 13 American women such as Sonia Sotomayor, Oprah and Nellie Bly.

The busy activist and mom of two keeps a tight edit of wardrobe staples as she continues to promote causes she’s passionate about. One such staple is a pair of nude patent leather pumps with a small platform. Clinton most often wears them with a fit-and-flare dress and a blazer or brightly-hued cardigan.

When she wore them for the Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday in New York, Daily Mail pointed out that her nude heels have gotten a bit damaged from so much wear. It turns out, if you look at the back of one of the heels, a bit of the patent leather has been torn off — she really does love these heels. Luckily, nicks and scuffs on patent leather can be easily fixed by at the countless shoe repair shops in Clinton’s home of Manhattan.

It appears Clinton’s pumps could be by L.K. Bennett. The London label makes classic pumps favored by the likes of Kate Middleton.

L.K. Bennett pump, $345; lkbennett.com

