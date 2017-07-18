Charlize Theron Wore a Dior Bra Top and Skirt With This Major Shoe Trend

Charlize Theron at the Berlin premiere of "Atomic Blonde" on July 17. REX Shutterstock

Plenty of celebrities have been forgoing pieces of clothing lately — think sheer tops and dresses, no bras, etc.

While Charlize Theron isn’t as young as many of the no-bra wearing stars such as Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Bell Hadid and more, she certainly pulled off her own version of a skimpy look, even at age 41.

For the Berlin premiere of her new film “Blonde Ambition,” Theron wore a Dior white bra top and matching white miniskirt. She capped off the look with Jimmy Choo’s “Anouk” white pump. While she certainly kept her clothes minimal, she did embrace the super popular white shoe trend with her pumps.

Charlize Theron wearing a Dior top and skirt with Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps at the premiere of “Atomic Blonde” in Berlin. REX Shutterstock

Her look may have been a bit shocking for the red carpet, but Theron was loving it. She thanked her team, including stylist Leslie Fremar, for putting together the outfit.

“A huge thanks to my amazing team who created this look,” Theron wrote on Instagram.

Although you might not want to go for this revealing look, Theron’s classic Jimmy Choo pumps would be a sound investment for several seasons to come. White shoes are a must-have item for right now and into the fall — plus, who doesn’t love winter whites?

Charlize Theron showed a lot of skin in her Dior ensemble and Jimmy Choo pumps. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Theron’s Jimmy Choo pumps. REX Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo pump, $595; luisaviaroma.com

