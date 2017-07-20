Charlize Theron’s an ‘Atomic Blonde’ Bombshell in Plunging Cocktail Dress & Summer Booties

James McAvoy and Charlize Theron. REX/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron has been on quite the media press tour promoting her upcoming film, “Atomic Blonde.” Earlier this week, the actress went with all-white attire in Berlin for the film’s premiere. There, the 41-year-old pulled out a Dior bralette crop top with a matching miniskirt and finished off the look with Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.

In a reversal, however, Theron recently opted for all black, taking part in the summer bootie trend that celebrities such as Florence Welch and Gigi Hadid have embraced this season.

James McAvoy and Charlize Theron at an “Atomic Blonde” film screening in NYC. REX/Shutterstock

With her co-star James McAvoy, Theron attended a film screening on Wednesday in New York City.

She wore a plunging black dress featuring spaghetti straps and tassels. Theron’s jewelry was minimal, yet impactful — diamond stud earrings and diamond rings, as well as a metal cuff bracelet.

Finishing off her look, Theron paired her dress with black leather ankle booties for a sultry aesthetic.

McAvoy, was equally polished in a navy suit and button down shirt. He also opted for black footwear, wearing sleek dress shoes to complete his look.

Theron’s upcoming action thriller features her as a top-level spy who is sent to Berlin to investigate the killing of an undercover agent. The film releases on July 28.

