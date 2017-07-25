Charlize Theron Revisits Booties for Sultry Look at ‘Atomic Blonde’ Film Premiere

View Slideshow Charlize Theron at the "Atomic Blonde" premiere in NYC. REX/Shutterstock

The “Atomic Blonde” herself is stepping into her character both on and off-screen, it seems, as lead actress Charlize Theron pulled out an edgy ensemble for the film’s premiere in Los Angeles. It’s the second occasion on her recent media tour of which the actress has opted for sultry all black attire — and the second time she’s chosen to wear booties on the red carpet.

Theron’s all black Dior ensemble matched her sleek booties REX/Shutterstock

At a film screening in NYC last week, Theron did the summer boot trend in black, pointed toe leather stilettos. The 41-year-old clearly has an affinity for this silhouette, as she went with a similar style at the July 24 LA premiere. As opposed to the side zip from the previous event, this time her booties featured bow details on the back heel.

A close-up of Theron’s leather booties with bow details. REX/Shutterstock

Similar to Theron’s character in the film, Lorraine Broughton, — who often dons Dior including the movie’s infamous red stilettos — the actress wore a full Dior look with her booties. The outfit featured a sheer, low-cut top, fringed skirt, and the black version of the white bra top she wore at the Berlin premiere.

Charlize Theron’s in a sultry all black look at the “Atomic Blonde” film premiere in NYC. REX/Shutterstock

The movie which hits theaters on July 28 casts Theron as MI6 spy Lorraine Broughton whose character revolves around her killer moves as equally as they do her killer looks. In one line from the film, Broughton’s fashion savvy personality is made clear. “If I had known,” Broughton says during a scene in which police arrive, “I would have worn a different outfit.” Among the designer duds that the stylish spy wears includes Massimo Dutti, Stuart Weitzman, Thierry Mugler and, of course, Dior.

