No Pants, No Problem: Charlize Theron Wore Thigh-High Stompers for ‘Women Who Kick A**’ at Comic-Con

Charlize Theron wears Saint Laurent at Comic-Con International. REX Shutterstock

No pants? No problem. Charlize Theron had no need to cover up when she arrived wearing only a top and shoes at Comic-Con International on Saturday in San Diego.

Stomping out in casual-chic style, the “Atomic Blonde” action star participated in Entertainment Weekly’s Women Who Kick A** panel clad in head-to-toe Saint Laurent.

Charlize Theron wears Saint Laurent boots. REX Shutterstock

Theron had on the luxury label’s black button-down shirt-dress that cut just at the thigh, where her crinkled leather over-the-knee boots nearly reached the hemline.

The footwear retails for $1,795 on neimanmarcus.com and features a pointed-toe profile on a 4.1-inch covered cone heel.

Saint Laurent’s crinkled leather boots. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Khloe Kardashian, Ciara and Kylie Jenner have also taken on the pantless celebrity style trend

Speaking of women who kick butt, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot held court alongside other superheroes at the Warner Bros. panel.

Gal Gadot wears a Stella McCartney mini dress with Aquazzura sandals. REX Shutterstock

Gal Gadot wears a Stella McCartney mini dress with Aquazzura sandals. REX Shutterstock

Joined by Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa, Gadot looked sleek in a long-sleeve Stella McCartney mini dress teamed with silver sandals by Aquazzura.

The shoes featured crisscross straps around the toe, an ankle strap and stiletto heel.