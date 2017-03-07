Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne & More Stars at the Chanel Fall ’17 Show

View Slideshow Left to right: Cara Delevingne, Karl Lagerfeld and Lily-Rose Depp. REX Shutterstock

Chanel’s outer-space-themed fall ’17 show at the Grand Palais in Paris today included a rocket ship that actually “took off” toward the ceiling of the venue. Naturally, such a spectacle brought out some very famous stars. Chanel muses Cara Delevingne, Lily-Rose Depp, Caroline de Maigret and Pharrell Williams were all in attendance.

Depp and Delevingne posed backstage with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld before they sat front row among other stars that included Rita Ora, Skepta, Alice Dellal, Sofia Coppola, Amandla Stenberg, Vanessa Paradis and Lily Allen.

Rita Ora REX Shutterstock

Alice Dellal at the Chanel show. REX Shutterstock

Sofia Coppola Splash

Williams arrived wearing a Chanel oversized sweater coat, Adidas red track pants and a mysterious pair of Adidas sneakers. These could be the next iteration of Williams’ Adidas Hu NMD sneakers. (Adidas is certainly hinting at something with a tweet it sent out this morning.)

Pharrell Williams arrives at the Chanel show. REX Shutterstock

A familiar face from the shoe industry was also there: designer Alexandre Birman’s wife Johanna Stein Birman.

Johanna Stein Birman REX Shutterstock

