Celebrities That Love to Break Red Carpet Fashion Rules

The pressure for celebrities to bring their style A-game to the red carpet is real — but a handful of stars are doing it their own unique way. From baggy suits to, yes, cowboy boots, we’ve handpicked our favorite celebrities who are breaking red carpet style rules and pulling off the unexpected.

Of course, you’ve been living under a rock if you haven’t noticed Céline Dion’s style transformation this year. The singer-turned-fashion diva enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Law Roach to amp up her look. Case and point: the dramatic Stéphane Rolland dress she wore at the 2017 Billboard Awards (they hid her heels).

C<span id="yui_3_10_0_1_1501614173986_308" class=" fc-19th ">é</span>line Dion in St<span id="yui_3_10_0_1_1501614173986_308" class=" fc-19th ">é</span>phane Rolland. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna has proven her untouchable status as fashion’s most versatile player. From Victorian-style gowns to her penchant for baggy suits, which are always worn with heels, Rihanna’s red carpet looks are never a disappointment.

And it’s not just the women of Hollywood — a handful of men have debuted their bold style this year, too. Harry Styles has developed a look that’s uniquely his. The signature look? Bold suits, whether printed or bright pink, and worn with heeled boots or Gucci loafers. The man even managed to pull off Calvin Klein cowboy boots.

Harry Styles in Calvin Klein 205W39NYC. REX Shutterstock

