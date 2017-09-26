Celine Dion’s Stylist Law Roach Says This Is the One thing You Need to Look Your Best

Celine Dion attends a party hosted by Harper's Bazaar and American Express on April 30. REX Shutterstock

Law Roach, who counts Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Zendaya and Ariana Grande among his A-list clientele, said he’s always been drawn to strong women. “You have to be fearless to work with me — my style is not for the faint of heart,” he told FN during Reebok and Ariana Grande‘s Hong Kong press junket last week.

Roach’s roster comprises women known to speak their minds. “Those are the type of women who raised me, so naturally that’s what I’m attracted to — women who are confident and women who use their voices.”

Law Roach was on hand during Ariana Grande and Reebok’s exclusive press event in Hong Kong. Courtesy of Reebok

Among his key accomplishments, the stylist collaborated with Zendaya to create the Daya by Zendaya shoe line, which took home FN’s launch of the year award in 2016. Roach is also responsible for Dion’s major fashion transformation. The singer has reinvented herself through the style lens of Roach, having worn a wide range of designers, including Balmain, Gucci, Dsquared2 and Balenciaga, as of late.

Though Roach’s ensembles are often identifiable by their distinct flair and edge, often looking like a walking editorial, the main ingredient for a power-dressing look, he said, is confidence.

Céline Dion stepped out in a Balmain coat and matching boots, with a handbag from her new eponymous fashion collection. Splash

“As cliché as it may sound, confidence is the most attractive thing a women can throw on her body. Period. No matter your age, size, it doesn’t matter,” Roach continued. “My advice to women in general is: Don’t listen to people like me dictating what you should or shouldn’t wear,” he said. “My advice is to try

it on. If you love it, if you feel beautiful, wear it. Because when a woman loves the way she feels, everybody is going to gravitate to that.”

Stylist Law Roach on set in Hong Kong with Reebok. Courtesy of Reebok

