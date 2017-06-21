Céline Dion Made These Casadei 6-Inch Heels Look Totally Effortless

View Slideshow Céline Dion in Paris wearing an outfit by Dice Kayek. Splash

Leave it to Céline Dion to make a pair of teetering heels look completely easy to wear.

The singer was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris on Tuesday wearing a very chic, high-fashion look as she continues to impress with her new wardrobe, in large part thanks to her stylist of a year, Law Roach.

She went monochromatic in a pale pink top and skirt topped off with a dramatic crystal-embellished coat from designer Dice Kayek. She completed the outfit with a pink Saint Laurent handbag and staggering 6-inch Casadei platform pumps. The sold-out heels feature a small peep-toe and Casadei’s signature curved “Blade” heel. Dion left her hotel and greeted fans, walking as easily as if she were wearing flats.

Céline Dion wearing a Dice Kayek outfit, Saint Laurent handbag and Casadei pumps. Splash

Another look at Dion’s fashionable pink look and Casadei pumps. Splash

A closer look at Dion’s Casadei pumps. Splash

Roach, who also styles Zendaya, wrote on his Instagram, “Both my girls wore pink today,” referring to Zendaya’s recent Ulyana Sergeenko dress paired with black Le Silla pumps, which she wore for a “Good Morning America” appearance.

Both my girls wore pink today…. @celinedion wearing @dicekayek and @casadeiofficial shoes and @ysl thanks @altamodacomm and @sophiesbgh #styledbyme #fLAWless #celinedion A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Casual…. @zendaya headed to GMA wearing @ulyana_sergeenko_moscow and @lesilla pumps #styledbyme #fLAWless #zendaya A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

