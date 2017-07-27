Céline Dion Wore an Over-the-Top Python Outfit — But She Made it Work

Céline Dion in Paris on July 27. Splash

As she has been for much of the summer, Céline Dion emerges from the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris and waves to the waiting crowd, showing off endless chic outfits. The street truly is her runway.

On Thursday, she wore an outfit that was so extra, but she made it work effortlessly. She paired a Balmain python trench coat with matching Balmain thigh-high boots. Underneath, she wore a simple black dress, and she carried a python handbag from her upcoming Céline Dion Collection.

The $6,395 boots feature a 4.-5-inch heel that’s plated in gold at the bottom. It’s definitely a very dramatic style statement, but on Dion, it works.

Céline Dion stepped out in a Balmain coat and matching boots, with a handbag from her new eponymous fashion collection. Splash

A closer look at Dion’s python Balmain boots and her Céline Dion Collection handbag. Splash

Balmain boots, $6,395; balmain.com

Want to see more of Céline Dion’s most dramatic style statements? Click through the gallery below.

Want more?

Céline Dion Made These Gucci Sandals With Latex Socks Look Not so Weird

Céline Dion Gives Her All During Photoshoot in Paris

Céline Dion Hits the Streets in Edgy Pinstripe Ruffled Suit & Dramatic 6-Inch Heels