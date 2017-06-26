Céline Dion Rocks Kanye West x Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals With Givenchy Leather Overalls

Céline Dion outside of her hotel in Paris on June 25. Splash

Céline Dion is on a roll in Paris. A fashion roll, that is.

Last week, the iconic performer was spotted out and about in the City of Light rocking a pink monochromatic look complete with impressive sky-high pink Casedi pumps, and now she’s sporting Kanye West x Giuseppe Zanotti from their spring ’12 collaboration.

Céline Dion leaving her hotel in Paris on June 25. Splash

On Sunday, the 49-year-old pop star was photographed leaving Hotel Royal Monceau in Paris wearing loose-fitteing faux leather Givenchy overalls over a chiffon white blouse, paired with cream pearl-embroidered sandals from West and Zanotti’s collab and sparkling diamanté statement sunglasses.

As always, the legendary star makes bold fashion choices appear effortless, so stay tuned for her fall ’17 collection for Nordstrom come August.

Celine Dion out in Paris on June 25. Splash

Dion, who’s been working with stylist Law Roach, is set to perform 10 concerts in France, including in Paris, and she also has more shows in the U.K. as well as Germany and Switzerland as part of her European tour.

