Céline Dion Made These Gucci Sandals With Latex Socks Look Not So Weird

Céline Dion with her sons, Charles and Eddy, in Paris on July 17. Splash

Earlier this year, Nordstrom came under fire on Twitter and in the comments section of its site when users got a look at a pair of Gucci sandals the retailer was stocking.

The red strappy sandals included a nude-colored latex sock that looked like a foot. One Twitter user wrote, “Dear my beloved @Nordstrom + @gucci, r u drunk?” The retailer got in on the fun and responded, “No, silly! It’s not even 8am.”

Nordstrom continued to stock the sandals, and they’re also available on Gucci.com, which also offers a black sandal with a red latex sock and a blue sandal with an over-the-knee red latex sock. While this might not seem like a trend you’d want to jump on, Céline Dion just might have made a case for embracing it.

The star stepped out in style in Paris (as she’s been doing most of the summer), wearing a Gucci duchesse satin top and matching pants, paired with the Gucci black sandals and red latex sock. She pulled off this look — styled by her go-to stylist Law Roach — so effortlessly, and she was clearly loving it.

Céline Dion wearing a Gucci satin top and pants and Gucci shoes. Splash

Céline Dion stepped out in Paris wearing head-to-toe Gucci and carried an Hermès handbag. Splash

A closer look at Dion’s Gucci shoes. Splash

She posed for the cameras with her two young sons, twins Eddy and Charles, and pointed to herself for the cameras. While the Gucci sandals retail for $1,190, the sandals and socks trend is one that can be done in a multitude of ways, and sans latex if you’d prefer.

