Céline Dion Gives Her All During Photoshoot in Paris

View Slideshow Celine Dion is seen doing a photo shoot in the garden of the Palais Royal in Paris on July 6. Splash

In the midst of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Céline Dion was spotted in the garden of the Palais Royal on Thursday posing for a lavish photoshoot for Vogue.

The iconic songstress, who has been garnering praise lately for her fashion choices, appeared to be having fun in front of the camera. In one shot, Dion, 49, got up close and personal with a tree, and in others, she was seen twirling about in the streets, showing off her dance moves.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer donned a sheer button-up top underneath a charcoal grey Victorian-inspired ensemble featuring a long flared skirt that landed at her ankles and a matching jacket. On her feet she wore simple black round-toed stiletto boots. And to complete her look, she wore a dramatic flat disc hat.

Celine Dion holds on to a tree at the Palais Royal. Splash

Celine Dion twirls in the streets for the camera. Splash

At one point, the Grammy award-winning artist scaled a ladder and employed hedge trimmers in the garden.

Celine Dion holds a pair of hedge trimmers as she scales a ladder in the garden of the Palais Royal. Splash

Check out the gallery for more from the dramatic photoshoot.

Want more?

Céline Dion Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Pinstripe Ruffled Suit With Bell Bottoms

Céline Dion’s Boots Were Made for Dancing Backstage at Giambattista Valli’s Show

Canada Day 2017: Here Are 23 Stylish Canadians You Should Know