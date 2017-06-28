Even Céline Dion Is Doing the Pantless Look

View Slideshow Céline Dion in Paris on June 28. Splash

We’ve reviewed many of Céline Dion’s latest fashion looks, including her all-pink one with sky-high Casadei pumps and her faux-leather overalls with Giuseppe Zanotti x Kanye West heels.

In the past 24 hours, she has embraced two major trends. On Tuesday, the superstar singer stepped out of her hotel in Paris wearing a blue sweatshirt and matching wide-leg sweatpants by Off-White. She completed the look with white sneakers, proving that even at age 49, she can rock streetwear just as well as any young star.

Céline Dion wearing an Off-White sweatsuit and white sneakers. Splash

On Wednesday, she completely changed her look. She stepped out in a dramatic python jacket and brown suede thigh-high boots — both from Balmain’s fall ’17 collection. Dion’s boots came up so high on her leg that even her short T-shirt covered the top of the boots, making them appear to be pants. She seemed to be loving her ensemble as she waved to cameras outside her hotel.

Céline Dion outside her hotel in Paris wearing Balmain thigh-high boots and a Balmain python jacket. Splash

Dion’s stylist, Law Roach, continues to create a parade of looks for Dion that continue to surprise and impress. The singer is doing a lineup of shows in France before a few in the U.K. She’ll then head back to her residency in Las Vegas in the fall.

Click through the gallery to see more of Dion’s high-fashion looks.

Want more?

Céline Dion Rocks Kanye West x Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals With Givenchy Leather Overalls

Céline Dion Made These Casadei 6-Inch Heels Look Totally Effortless

Céline Dion Is Bringing Her Style to Nordstrom