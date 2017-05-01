Céline Dion Talks Attending Her First Met Gala and Reveals She Has 10,000 Pairs of Shoes

Celine Dion attends a party hosted by Harper's Bazaar and American Express on April 30. REX Shutterstock

Last night WWD caught up with Céline Dion at a party hosted by Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, Glenda Bailey, celebrating the magazine’s new coffee table book, “Harper’s Bazaar: 150 Years: The Greatest Moments.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer, who was dressed in a tweed Isabel Marant wrap dress with matching cap for the occasion, will be attending tonight’s Met Gala with Donatella Versace — wearing an Atelier Versace dress, of course.

“Through her talent and when I was back on stage she helped me with her amazing work to literally support me after delivering twins [in 2010],” Dion said of Donatella Versace. “Three months [after giving birth] I was on stage and I did not look at all like I just had twins. I don’t know how she does it.”

Dion expressed her excitement about attending the iconic event for the first time: “This is like having a job for the first time or having a kiss for the first time — this is big,” the singer said. “I’m not going to have enough eyes [to see it all].”

The Grammy winner went on to say that going to the Met Gala feels like she’s finally “in the gang.”

The mother of three also revealed that she has a hard time parting with items in her closet. “I cannot give anything away because every piece that I buy has brought me to where I am tonight. They’re part of every step that I take and I have an attachment to it,” she said. “You can call it crazy. I keep everything, but I just keep buying a bigger [warehouse] space. I have 10,000 pairs of shoes.”

Yup, you read that right. Back in 2013, the singer told Ellen DeGeneres that her home in Florida houses 3,000 pairs of shoes, so it seems that she’s taken her collection up a notch since then.

Stay tuned to see Dion’s look tonight at the Met Gala.

