Céline Dion Is Bringing Her Style to Nordstrom

Céline Dion performed "My Heart Will Go On" from the 1997 movie "Titanic" at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21.

Céline Dion has completely revamped her personal style in the past year, especially thanks to stylist Law Roach, who she has been working with.

Dion has stepped out time after time in head-to-to designer looks, many of which came straight off the runway. She had the confidence to rock a matching Fausto Puglisi dress and thigh-high boots, but she’s also embraced streetwear brands such as Vetements.

With her newfound penchant for fashion, it’s no surprise that Dion will be launching her own fashion line, which she first announced earlier this year. But on Wednesday, it was announced that Nordstrom will debut her fall ’17 collection in all of its stores and online in August.

The first launch will include handbags, small accessories and luggage, and later will add clothing, shoes and jewelry for women and kids. Princes will range from $58-$298, but luggage will go as high as $478.

“I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom,” Dion said in a statement. “They’re a wonderful company with great stores, and I’m proud to be associated with them along with my partners at The Bugatti Group, Epic Rights and Prominent Brand + Talent. My collection is all about affordable luxury, and we’ve created beautiful designs with excellent quality and I can’t wait for everyone to discover all of this at Nordstrom.”

Click through the gallery to see some of Dion’s best looks.

