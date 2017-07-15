Celine Dion Makes a Statement in Snakeskin Wedge Sandals

View Slideshow Celine Dion leaving her hotel in Paris on Saturday, July 10. Splash

Celine Dion, with the help of stylist Law Roach, has been making waves with her new look while in Paris this summer. And today, the songstress was spotted leaving the Royal Monceau hotel sporting an eye-catching ensemble.

The 47 year old “My Heart Will Go On” singer donned a mid-length floral coat over a white top with sleek black trousers. She completed the look with burnt-orange snakeskin platform sandals and waved to fans as she exited the hotel.

Dion accessorized the look with oversized white shades with crystal embellishments and a white studded shoulder bag.

Today, the touring songstress shared an Instagram sporting another outfit courtesy of Roach. In the photo, she’s wearing gold platform Saint Laurent pumps with a Bibhu Mohapatra ensemble.

