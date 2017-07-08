Céline Dion’s ‘Modern Day Queen’ Outfit Included This Whimsical Gold Blazer & Satin Sandals

Céline Dion wears Dsquared2 and Gianvito Rossi sandals. REX Shutterstock

As the queen of movie soundtrack pop ballads, it’s only fitting that Céline Dion has the right outfit to match her reputation.

To the rescue comes stylist Law Roach, who said the singer looked like “royalty” today in Paris when she greeted fans on an outing.

“Modern day Queen,” he captioned a photo of the Grammy winner, who had on a court-style jacket by Dsquared2 with Gianvito Rossi sandals and Messika diamonds.

Dion’s coat featured gold sleeves with voluminous puffed shoulders that were adorned with purple bows, and embroidery detail on the front of the blazer.

The ornate jacket’s gold color shared the same hue of her Gianvito Rossi Gala satin sandals. The shoes incorporate a satin upper, self-tie ankle wraps and a 4-inch heel; they’re available for $815 on saksfifthavenue.com.

After signing autographs for fans, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer made her way into a car and continued to greet onlookers when she climbed through the sunroof window and kicked up one of her heels.

Dion has been on a high-fashion publicity blitz lately, holding court in the front row during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, as well as posing for a “Vogue” pictorial on Thursday.