Céline Dion’s Boots Were Made for Dancing Backstage at Giambattista Valli’s Show

View Slideshow Céline Dion backstage at Dior's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show. REX Shutterstock

Céline Dion doesn’t take Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week so seriously. The iconic singer was photographed backstage at the Giambattista Valli show today doing a playful dance of sorts, amusing onlookers with a little show.

Celine Dion dances at the Giambattista Valli fall ’17 show in Paris. REX Shutterstock

For her front row performance, the pop star wore red wine-colored suede over-the-knee boots with floral dress with ruffled sleeves.

Celine Dion strikes a pose at the Giambattista Valli fall ’17 show in Paris. REX Shutterstock

The songstress also showed face at the Dior show wearing a yellow leather shirt dress cinched at the waist with a black leather belt and metallic shades.

Celine Dion strikes a pose at Dior. REX Shutterstock

Also at Dior, Jennifer Lawrence seemed to stand out while going incognito at the same time in a black-rimmed hat, large square sunglasses and high-top sneakers.

The actress donned a sheer white lace mini dress over nude undergarments with an oversized black and white cardigan with fringe detailing.

Jennifer Lawrence attending Christian Dior’s fall ’17 haute couture show. REX Shutterstock

Robert Pattinson also made an appearance at Christian Dior, looking dapper in a cool suit paired with combat boots and round shades.

Robert Pattinson looks dapper at Dior.

