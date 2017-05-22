Céline Dion Marks 20th Anniversary of ‘Titanic’ in a Couture Gown and Giuseppe Zanotti Heels

View Slideshow Céline Dion performed "My Heart Will Go On" from the 1997 movie "Titanic" at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21. REX Shutterstock

Céline Dion celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Titanic” at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night by singing her hit song from the film, “My Heart Will Go On.”

It turns out Dion was celebrating another anniversary. The singer also marked one year of working with stylist Law Roach, who has launched Dion into the world of high fashion with looks by Versace, Gucci, Balenciaga, Dior and more.

For the Billboards, Dion wore a gown with dramatic shoulders by Stephane Rolland and heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. Dion earned a huge ovation after her emotional performance of the cinematic song.

On his Instagram, Roach wrote, “God sent me an angel … today is exactly one year from the first day we met. Happy anniversary Céline.”

Dion and Roach met just a few months after Dion’s husband, René Angélil, passed away. Despite mourning that loss, Dion has been able to reinvent her style with Roach’s help, earning her a new place in the fashion scene — she’s attended haute couture fashion shows in Paris and recently attended the Met Gala wearing a Versace gown. Dion has even found a love for Yeezys, snapping photos with her son inside a sneaker store. Roach is also the stylist behind Ariana Grande’s and Zendaya’s looks.

