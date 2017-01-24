Celebrity Style at Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival is in full swing this week in Park City, Utah, where plenty of stars have already been spotted promoting their films.
With snow on the ground in the mountain resort town, boots are the shoe of choice for many celebrities. Sorel has had a major showing, with stars including Elizabeth Olsen, Lily Collins, Judy Greer, Michelle Monaghan and Zoey Deutch wearing boots by the brand.
While it may have been chilly, some stars still opted to wear heels for events and film premieres. Deutch and Laura Dern both wore black pumps, while Nia Long wore a pair of knee-high iridescent boots.
Riley Keough opted for sneakers in a pair of Fenty Puma by Rihanna white Creepers.
Click through the gallery to see more celebrity style at Sundance.