Celeb Trend of the Summer: Suits With White Sneakers

View Slideshow (L-R): Rita Ora, Zendaya and Kendall Jenner. Splash

White sneakers have become the “it” sneaker of the summer, paired with everything from head-to-toe white athleisurewear to little black dresses. And now celebrities are making formal suits more casual for day with the ubiquitous kicks.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York in a Wolk Morais pinstriped suit, which she complemented with a fanny pack — another emerging must-have accessory — and Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneaker. As an Adidas brand ambassador, Jenner frequently sports the brand’s shoes, but the 21-year-old elevated her simple kicks by pairing them with the two-piece suit.

Kendall Jenner sports Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers with a striped suit while out in New York June 6. Splash

Rita Ora tried out the menswear-inspired look as well, wearing an oversized blue suit and dazzlingly white trainers by Reebok. The singer made her look more feminine with a multilayered necklace and chunky hoop earrings.

Rita Ora strolls through New York City in a blue suit on June 20. Splash News

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress Zendaya also stepped out in a suit and sneakers yesterday, opting for a black pinstriped suit with roses pinned to the jacket while on the press jaunt for the new film. Similar to Jenner, Zendaya pulled her look together with a pair of Adidas kicks, although she opted for the popular Superstar style rather than the Yeezys Jenner selected.

Zendaya exits the “Good Morning America” studio June 20 in a suit and sneakers. Splash News

Jenner’s best friend and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, also stepped out in the suit and sneaker trend recently, going for a more fitted rose-hued suit and a pair of sneakers from Reebok, the athletic wear brand for which she serves as ambassador.

Of course, just as the sneakers can go with pretty much anything, the suit look works just as well with a pair of heels, which Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian proved when she attended the Forbes Women Summit a week ago sporting heeled Yeezy sandals with a Jean Paul Gaultier pantsuit.

But the sneaker-and-suit look, while popular now, has been around for a while: Hadid was spotted in a striped suit with sneakers in July 2016. The main difference? The 22-year-old then wore Velcro white sneakers, a less athletic style when compared with the laceups donned recently.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of this celeb trend.

Want more?

The Top 5 Men’s Sandal Trends for Spring 2018

Valentino Continues the Sock-Fit Sneaker Trend for Spring

Gigi Hadid Rocked the Summer White Boot Trend in New York