Celebrity Style: Elle Fanning and Eva Longoria Take Beach Chic to New Heights in Cannes

Elle Fanning and Eva Longoria lead Cannes casual beach style. Left: Splash News; Right: REX Shutterstock

The stars have dazzled in looks of elegance and glamour at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, but in the French beachside town, stand-out style isn’t reserved for the red carpet. Outside of the film premieres and industry parties lighting up Cannes this week, celebrities dole out time to shoot the breeze at beaches and pool clubs in the posh La Croisette zone. While Elle Fanning and Eva Longoria have each sparkled on the red carpet in their own respect, the actresses are two of a kind in how they embody beach chic. The duo sprung for open-toe shoes throughout their casual outings, but instead of opting for flats, both Fanning and Longoria showed how beachwear can be taken to new heights in polished heels.

Fanning has been spotted in multiple Miu Miu looks while out and about in Cannes representing her new film, “The Beguiled.” Having starred in the label’s SS 17 beach-themed campaign, Fanning’s second campaign as a face for Miu Miu, it’s fitting that the 19-year-old starlet would be decked out in the designer while seaside. Over the weekend, Fanning glowed in a breezy Miu Miu dress featuring a retro rotary-telephone print paired with neutral studded Jimmy Choo mules.

Elle Fanning sports a breezy Miu Miu maxi dress and Jimmy Choo shoes on May 20 in Cannes. Splash News

On day 1, she looked fresh and sophisticated wearing a blue, geo-printed dress and chunky white and gold platform heels, also by Miu Miu.

Elle Fanning wears Miu Miu dress and heels while out and about in Cannes. Splash News

The following day, Fanning switched up the brand but kept it pretty in blue wearing a sweet embroidered dress by Temperley London and red satin “Narcisse” sandals by Laurence Dacade.

Elle Fanning looks whimsical in a Temperley London dress and Laurence Dacade sandals in Cannes. Splash News

Taking similar style cues, Longoria also went for ultra-feminine heels during her beach excursions. While she is representing L’Oréal at the festival, the actress also used some time on the French Riviera to celebrate her one-year anniversary with husband José Baston. The pair have spent downtime relaxing, basking and even running, but Longoria hasn’t missed a beat in her top-notch style.

Where Miu Miu has led the charge for Fanning, Gianvito Rossi is the counterpart for Longoria. On Friday, the radiant actress stepped out in her own Eva Longoria collection checkered jacket and pants, Victoria Beckham sunglasses and black Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Eva Longoria is chic and sleek in Eva Longoria collection jacket and pants and Gianvito Rossi heels while out with husband José Baston in Cannes. REX Shutterstock

She again went with neutral-colored Gianvito Rossis on Monday, this time choosing a sleek, nude color choice to complement her cream ruffle-sleeved blouse and embroidered shorts by Genny.

Longoria’s flirty look in Cannes featuring Gianvito Rossi pumps and top and shorts by Genny. REX Shutterstock

And today, the stunning Longoria was classic and refined in all-black attire. Her choice of Manolo Blahnik heels were just the subtly chic statement necessary to pair with her off-the-shoulder David Koma dress for a stately finish.