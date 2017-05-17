Celebrity Style at the Cannes Film Festival Over the Years

Each year the Cannes Film Festival brings a haul of A-list celebs to the French Riviera. And with the 70th annual competition right around the corner (May 17-28), we’re taking a look back at some of the movie stars and supermodels that have stepped out in Cannes over the years.
Back in 2004, Cameron Diaz donned white pointed-toed stilettos with an off-white strapless dress at the ‘Shrek 2’ screening in Cannes.
In the same year, Charlize Theron stepped out in a mermaid-inspired sea foam green satin gown by Christian Dior with gold embellished sandals.
Years later, in 2012, Diane Kruger donned a gold metallic gown by Vivienne Westwood paired with black strappy platform sandals at the ‘Amour’ premiere.
Two years ago, in 2015, French actress Marion Cotillard wore pink metallic Giuseppe Zanotti mules with a striped jumpsuit for a ‘Macbeth’ photocall in Cannes in 2015.
In 2016, supermodel Kendall Jenner sported a Roberto Cavalli gown at the ‘Mal de Pierres’ premiere.
For more stars at the Cannes Film Festival through the years, check out the gallery.
