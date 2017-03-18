Rashida Jones, Jordana Brewster & More Celebs Make DIY Sandals Look Easy

View Slideshow Jordana Brewster (center) and more celebrities crafted bespoke sandals inspired by Loeffler Randall's spring 2017 collection at the Loeffler Randall x Jenni Kayne pop-up boutique (3/14-18) kickoff party at A.O.C. restaurant in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Rachel Murray/Getty.

Pom poms, tassels, pleather hearts and stars were among the options some celebrity fans of Loeffler Randall had to play with at the label’s pop-up boutique kickoff party on Tuesday at A.O.C. restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Loeffler Randall x Jenni Kayne temporary store (3/14-18) launch, which ended its four-day run in Los Angeles today, included a DIY shoe project session featuring Rashida Jones, Jordana Brewster, Molly Sims, Camilla Belle and Ali Larter.

Loeffler Randall creative director Jessie Randall, left, and Rashida Jones make “Suze” sandals at the Jenni Kayne x Loeffler Randall pop-up boutique kickoff party at A.O.C. restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Courtesy of Rachel Murray/Getty.

Loeffler Randall’s “Suze” ankle wrap sandals; $295; Loefflerrandall.com. Courtesy of Loeffler Randall.

Under the guidance of creative director Jessie Randall, they crafted some bespoke sandals inspired by the brand’s spring 2017 collection.

Sleek embellishments already put them on the right footing to produce something sleek, such as Jones’ strappy, starry sandals that took a nod from the label’s “Suze” ankle-wrap sandals ($295). The “Angie Tribeca” actress designed hers to include the style’s same silver and gold stars, pom-poms and tassels.

L-R: Camilla Belle, Molly Sims, Ali Larter, Jenni Kayne, Jessie Randall and Jordana Brewster crafted bespoke sandals inspired by Loeffler Randall’s spring 2017 collection at the Loeffler Randall x Jenni Kayne pop-up boutique (3/14-18) kickoff party at A.O.C. restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Courtesy of Rachel Murray/Getty.

Celebrities crafted bespoke sandals inspired by Loeffler Randall’s spring 2017 collection at the Loeffler Randall x Jenni Kayne pop-up boutique (3/14-18) kickoff party at A.O.C. restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Courtesy of Rachel Murray/Getty.

Celebrities crafted bespoke sandals inspired by Loeffler Randall’s spring 2017 collection at the Loeffler Randall x Jenni Kayne pop-up boutique (3/14-18) kickoff party at A.O.C. restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Courtesy of Rachel Murray/Getty.

The celebrities began with plain basses of Loeffler Randall’s leather plank sandals in wheat or silver, and then accessorized and embellished the footwear with the materials using “mignon” wrap ties in gold or silver.

Some of the other style combinations resembled the “Saskia” ankle wrap sandal, which features a nude base and colorful pom poms ($250) and the “Starla” ankle wrap sandal ($195), which is a versatile design that incorporates simple star detail.

Celebrities crafted bespoke sandals inspired by Loeffler Randall’s spring 2017 collection at the Loeffler Randall x Jenni Kayne pop-up boutique (3/14-18) kickoff party at A.O.C. restaurant in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Rachel Murray/Getty.

Loeffler Randall’s “Starla” ankle wrap sandal ($195); Loefflerrandall.com. Courtesy of Loeffler Randall.



Click through the gallery to see more photos from the event.