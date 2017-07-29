Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Celebrities Wearing White Boots

View Slideshow (L-R): Kendall Jenner in Stuart Weitzman boots, Bella Hadid in Topshop boots and Gigi Hadid in Stuart Weitzman boots. REX Shutterstock

White boots are arguably one of the must have trends of the summer and are proving themselves to be the new staple boot.

If you’re wary of making the investment or are more comfortable with a classic black boot, let these celebrities serve as style inspiration before you make the leap. Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid are huge fans of Stuart Weitzman’s white boots, including both the Clinger and Clingy styles, both of which hit somewhere on the lower calf area and are fitted — but not so tight to be considered a sock boot.

The trio of models have worn the boots with everything from dresses to jeans — and they look good no matter what.

If you do love a sock boot, look no further than Rihanna’s head-to-toe white outfit that she wore during a stop in Prague on her tour. She opted for Vetements sock boots. Millie Bobby Brown gave major inspo when she wore a white long sleeved Calvin Klein mini dress with white cowboy boots at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Luckily, this trend doesn’t have to be reserved for only those with deep pockets. Bella Hadid recently wore a pair of white Topshop boots that are on sale for $75.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing the white boot trend.

