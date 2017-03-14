Celebs Are Loving Pink Heels Right Now

Could pink be the shoe color of the season?
According to some celebs, it is. Last week we saw Keri Russell wearing a pair of Manolo Blahnik pink pumps, paired with sheer pink ankle socks.
Then over the weekend, Reese Witherspoon stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a springy outfit, complete with pink Saint Laurent pumps.
On Monday, Rita Ora wore a dramatic Au Jour Le Jour pink dress with white fur detail, completed with a pair of pink Dior pumps. Ora’s pumps are actually from Dior’s spring ’13 collection — proving that pink never goes out of style.
Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in a sparkly Christian Louboutin pair, and Noah Cyrus wore a pair of pink sandals to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday.
When it comes time to refresh your spring wardrobe, perhaps pink is the way to go.
