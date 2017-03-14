Celebs Are Loving Pink Heels Right Now

By / 34 mins ago
Rita Ora Style
Rita Ora in London on March 13.
REX Shutterstock

Could pink be the shoe color of the season?

According to some celebs, it is. Last week we saw Keri Russell wearing a pair of Manolo Blahnik pink pumps, paired with sheer pink ankle socks.

Related
Shop Meghan Markle's Shoe Style

Keri Russell Pink Manolo Blahnik PumpsKeri Russell wearing Manolo Blahnik pink pumps in New York. REX Shutterstock
Keri Russell Pink Manolo Blahnik PumpsKeri Russell’s Manolo Blahnik pink pumps. Splash

Then over the weekend, Reese Witherspoon stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a springy outfit, complete with pink Saint Laurent pumps.

Reese Witherspoon StyleReese Witherspoon wearing Saint Laurent pumps with a Draper James sweater and a denim skirt. Splash
Reese Witherspoon StyleWitherspoon’s Saint Laurent pumps. Splash

On Monday, Rita Ora wore a dramatic Au Jour Le Jour pink dress with white fur detail, completed with a pair of pink Dior pumps. Ora’s pumps are actually from Dior’s spring ’13 collection — proving that pink never goes out of style.

Rita Ora StyleRita Ora wearing an Au Jour Le Jour dress and Dior pumps in London. REX Shutterstock
Rita Ora StyleOra’s Dior pumps. REX Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in a sparkly Christian Louboutin pair, and Noah Cyrus wore a pair of pink sandals to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez StyleJennifer Lopez wearing Christian Louboutin pumps. Splash
Jennifer Lopez StyleLopez’s Christian Louboutin pumps. Splash
Noah Cyrus StyleNoah Cyrus wearing pink sandals at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Splash
Noah Cyrus StyleCyrus’ pink sandals. Splash

When it comes time to refresh your spring wardrobe, perhaps pink is the way to go.

Want more?

Celebrity Statement Shoes: March 2017

Kylie Jenner Took the Sheer Trend to Extreme Levels in This Edgy Head-to-Toe Look

Top Trends From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s