Celebs Are Loving Pink Heels Right Now

Could pink be the shoe color of the season?

According to some celebs, it is. Last week we saw Keri Russell wearing a pair of Manolo Blahnik pink pumps, paired with sheer pink ankle socks.

Then over the weekend, Reese Witherspoon stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a springy outfit, complete with pink Saint Laurent pumps.

On Monday, Rita Ora wore a dramatic Au Jour Le Jour pink dress with white fur detail, completed with a pair of pink Dior pumps. Ora’s pumps are actually from Dior’s spring ’13 collection — proving that pink never goes out of style.

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in a sparkly Christian Louboutin pair, and Noah Cyrus wore a pair of pink sandals to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

When it comes time to refresh your spring wardrobe, perhaps pink is the way to go.

