What Celebrities Did on Memorial Day & What They Wore

Beyoncé posted this photo with daughter Blue Ivy on Memorial Day. Instagram/Beyoncé

Although the three-day Memorial Day weekend has come to a close, we can still reminisce on the weekend by looking back at what celebrities did — and wore — for the holiday, which honors those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Celebrities including Beyoncé, Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union, Sofia Vergara and more spent the holiday with family and friends. Former U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walked in her town’s Memorial Day parade in Chappaqua, N.Y.

Others such as Shay Mitchell and Victoria Justice spent the holiday on vacations around the world wearing resort-inspired looks. Look ahead to see what more stars were up to.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

6 bottles of whispering angel in…😳😝 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 28, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Woke up in my favorite place!!! 🏡🏡#homesweethome #RhodeIsland A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 29, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

No Cal vibes #BottleRock A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on May 28, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

#paraisotropicalparty 🌴🌺 @marthamedeirosreal dress ofcource!!!😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Had a great memorial weekend doing a little XC with Defender. A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 28, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

A rainy but wonderful morning march in the Chappaqua Memorial Day Parade. Thinking of our veterans who gave their lives for this country. pic.twitter.com/vTbGGfAFCV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2017

When you turn someone's hallway into a photo shoot backdrop because your dress matches the tile 👌🏽😜 A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on May 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Jeremy Piven out for lunch in L.A. on Memorial Day wearing white sneakers. Splash

Rachel Zoe out with her son in L.A. on Memorial Day. Splash

Alessandra Ambrosio wore espadrilles while fishing on Malibu Pier with her kids. Splash

