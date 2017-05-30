What Celebrities Did on Memorial Day & What They Wore

Although the three-day Memorial Day weekend has come to a close, we can still reminisce on the weekend by looking back at what celebrities did — and wore — for the holiday, which honors those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces.
Celebrities including Beyoncé, Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union, Sofia Vergara and more spent the holiday with family and friends. Former U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walked in her town’s Memorial Day parade in Chappaqua, N.Y.
Others such as Shay Mitchell and Victoria Justice spent the holiday on vacations around the world wearing resort-inspired looks. Look ahead to see what more stars were up to.
Want more?
Joaquin Phoenix Closes the Cannes Red Carpet in Very Affordable Sneakers & More Celeb Style
All the Shoes Celebs Are Wearing in Cannes That You Can Buy Now
Bella Hadid, Adrianna Lima & More Best Dressed Celebs at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix