Celebrities in the Front Row at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

By / 11 mins ago
Kate Moss and David Beckham View Slideshow
Kate Moss and David Beckham front row at Louis Vuitton.
REX Shutterstock

It’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week and as usual, the fashion brings the celebs to the front row. David Beckham shared a laugh with Kate Moss at Louis Vuitton, Usher showed up for Lousi Vuitton and Haider Ackermann, and British race car driver Lewis Hamilton sat front row at Rick Owens and Off-White.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities sitting front row.

