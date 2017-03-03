Rihanna, Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj Sit Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Nicki Minaj (left) and Alicia Keys at the Rick Owens fall '17 show during Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Rihanna made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week today ahead of her anticipated Fenty Puma by Rihanna show, which is slated for Tuesday. The “Love on the Brain” singer dressed in all things Dior for the French fashion house’s runway event.

Rihanna looked like she came right off the catwalk herself as she donned Dior’s fall ’17 thigh-high boots, the label’s double-breasted wool coat and a leather beret, all seen on the runway. She also wore Dior sunglasses and earrings to complete her ensemble.

She was spotted along with Kate Moss, Alicia Keys, Sienna Miller, Karlie Kloss and Rosamund Pike on the front row.

Keys had made her rounds throughout the week. She was seen at Rick Owens and Isabel Marant’s fall ’17 fashion shows.

Nicki Minaj had plenty of standout looks while in Paris, too. At the Rick Owen’s fall ’17 show on Thursday, Minaj turned heads in a pair of thigh-high boots by Balmain, a chain-mail minidress, white fur and Daft Punk look-alike sunglasses. She also made an appearance at the Balmain show that same day.

Earlier this week, the rapper had a memorable fashion moment after she paired mirrored Balenciaga thigh-high boots with a hot pink H&M jacket for the brand’s see-now, buy-now spring ’17 show.

Other notable guests seen in Paris this week have included Alexa Chung, Zayn Malik, Nick Jonas and Solange Knowles.

