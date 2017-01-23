Celebrities in the Front Row at the Dior Haute Couture Show

Kirsten Dunst at the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris. REX Shutterstock

Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris kicked off on Sunday, and today the Dior show brought some major celebs to the front row. Actresses Diane Kruger and Kirsten Dunst were on hand, as were A$AP Rocky and Bianca Jagger.

Scroll ahead to see what all the stars wore to sit in the front row.

The always-cool Kruger opted for a sexy off-the-shoulder dress paired with black embellished pumps.

Diane Kruger at the Dior Haute Couture show. REX Shutterstock

Dunst, who stars in the film “Hidden Figures,” came dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Kirsten Dunst at the Dior Haute Couture show. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner’s new alleged beau, A$AP Rocky, wore a fur jacket and black Nike sneakers.

A$AP Rocky at the Dior Haute Couture show. REX Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky wearing Nike sneakers at the Dior Haute Couture show. REX Shutterstock

Diane von Furstenberg and her granddaughter, Talita, had some family time at the show.

Diane von Furstenberg and granddaughter at the Dior show. REX Shutterstock

Olivia Palermo wore Dior’s lace-up booties to attend the show with husband Johannes Huebl.

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl at the Dior Haute Couture show. REX Shutterstock

“Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek, singer-songwriter Soko and Dunst got cozy while sitting in the front row.

Left to right: Rami Malek, SoKo and Kirsten Dunst sit front row at Dior. REX Shutterstock

Also in attendance was French actress Ana Girardot, who wore a coral embellished top with black trousers and black pointed-toe pumps.

Ana Girardot at the Dior Haute Couture show. REX Shutterstock

Dior Homme artistic director Kris Van Assche and A$AP Rocky were seen mingling as they sat front row.

Kris Van Assche and Asap Rocky sit front row at the Dior Haute Couture show. REX Shutterstock

Style icon Bianca Jagger showed up dressed to kill in a navy pantsuit paired with sunglasses and black leather gloves.

Bianca Jagger at Dior. REX Shutterstock

Footwear News 2016 Style Influencer of the Year Chiara Ferragni was also there, wearing Dior pumps similar to those she wore to FN’s Achievement Awards in November.

Chiara Ferragni wearing Dior outside the Dior Haute Couture show. REX Shutterstock

