Florence Welch, A$AP Rocky, Ashley Graham and More Celebs Turned Out for the Runway Shows in Milan

It’s been nearly three weeks since the start of Fashion Month, but the celebrities aren’t tired yet. After all, Paris Fashion Week starts Wednesday.

Even all the fetes surrounding the Academy Awards on Sunday couldn’t keep Jared Leto, Ashley Graham, A$AP Rocky, Florence Welch and other celebrities from the shows in Italy, which began Feb. 22 and ended Monday.

Two worlds collided as actor Jamie Foxx sat alongside models Pamela Anderson and Christie Brinkley at the Dolce & Gabbana show.

Meanwhile, a selfie session was necessary for Naomi Campbell and Lewis Hamilton prior to the Versace show. A few seats over, blogger Chiara Ferragni channeled a matching two-piece set by the label.

Musician Fergie supported her longtime friend Jeremy Scott at his Moschino fall 2017 show.

