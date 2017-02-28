Florence Welch, A$AP Rocky, Ashley Graham and More Celebs Turned Out for the Runway Shows in Milan

By / 54 mins ago
florence welch A$AP Rocky View Slideshow
Florence Welch and A$AP Rocky.
REX Shutterstock

It’s been nearly three weeks since the start of Fashion Month, but the celebrities aren’t tired yet. After all, Paris Fashion Week starts Wednesday.

Even all the fetes surrounding the Academy Awards on Sunday couldn’t keep Jared Leto, Ashley Graham, A$AP Rocky, Florence Welch and other celebrities from the shows in Italy, which began Feb. 22 and ended Monday.

Two worlds collided as actor Jamie Foxx sat alongside models Pamela Anderson and Christie Brinkley at the Dolce & Gabbana show.

jamie foxx pamela Anderson christie brinkleyJamie Foxx, Pamela Anderson and Christie Brinkley REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, a selfie session was necessary for Naomi Campbell and Lewis Hamilton prior to the Versace show. A few seats over, blogger Chiara Ferragni channeled a matching two-piece set by the label.

naomi campbell lewis hamiltonNaomi Campbell and Lewis Hamilton REX Shutterstock

Musician Fergie supported her longtime friend Jeremy Scott at his Moschino fall 2017 show.

fergie duhamelFergie REX Shutterstock

To see more faces at fashion week, click through the gallery.

One thought on "Florence Welch, A$AP Rocky, Ashley Graham and More Celebs Turned Out for the Runway Shows in Milan

