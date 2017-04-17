Kim Kardashian West, Ciara, Victoria Beckham & More Celebrity Instagrams on Easter

Kim Kardashian West shared this family photo on Easter. Instagram

On Easter Sunday, most people probably weren’t wearing $750 Prada slides like Beyoncé, or a silk dress and wrap sandals like Kim Kardashian West. But celebs have family Easter traditions just like people all over the world, and they shared plenty of photos from the day on Instagram.

Scroll down to see how Ciara, Mariah Carey, John Legend, Victoria Beckham and other stars celebrated.

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Queen of Easter. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Goal!! #Easter Fun With My Boys! 🐰❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

👧🏻👧🏻👧🏻 A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Feliz Páscoa para todos vocês e suas famílias! 🐰 ✨❤️Happy Easter to you and your family A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine x 🇺🇸 x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Happy Easter! 🐰 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Happy Easter!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Happy Easter! 🐰🐰This was the best we could get out of them. Bubby on his way to nakedness as always and all Viv can focus on is getting her eggs all open she got from church 😂🐰 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn't he cute? A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:45am PDT