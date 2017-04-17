Kim Kardashian West, Ciara, Victoria Beckham & More Celebrity Instagrams on Easter

By / 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian West Easter
Kim Kardashian West shared this family photo on Easter.
On Easter Sunday, most people probably weren’t wearing $750 Prada slides like Beyoncé, or a silk dress and wrap sandals like Kim Kardashian West. But celebs have family Easter traditions just like people all over the world, and they shared plenty of photos from the day on Instagram.

Scroll down to see how Ciara, Mariah Carey, John Legend, Victoria Beckham and other stars celebrated.

Easter 2017

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰

Queen of Easter.

Goal!! #Easter Fun With My Boys! 🐰❤️

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon

👧🏻👧🏻👧🏻

Feliz Páscoa para todos vocês e suas famílias! 🐰 ✨❤️Happy Easter to you and your family

Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine x 🇺🇸 x VB

Happy Easter! 🐰

Happy Easter!!

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn't he cute?

The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated

Dye stained fingers to prove it. X, sj

