JLo, Naomi, Hailey & More Celebs in Bikinis Who Didn’t Play It Safe With Shoes

The temperature is getting hotter and so are the fashion statements as June kicks off summer. For many celebrities, their go-to summer style staples will be bikinis at forthcoming pool parties, beach bashes, trendy red carpets and concert stages.

Simple flip-flops are perfectly sensible options for teaming with a bikini, but there are many clever alternatives that can elevate a full head-to-toe look.

Jennifer Lopez teamed a colorful Emilio Pucci jacket with matching bikini top with strappy nude Gucci sandals in 2016 at Drai’s rooftop party in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez looked chic last year with a colorful Emilio Pucci jacket and matching bikini top teamed with strappy nude Gucci sandals at Drai’s rooftop party in Las Vegas.

Though the nude color didn’t compete with the hues of her top, the entertainer opted for a sleek style with a braided T-bar silhouette that incorporated hardware around the ankle strap.

Sneakers can look slick with a bikini — just look to Charli XCX, who rocked head-to-toe neon green. The pop star stepped out in Nikes with a matching bikini at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s Galore x Grindr pool party.

Charli XCX styled a neon green bikini with matching Nike sneakers at the 2017 Galore x Grindr pool party at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin stomped on the runway at the 2017 Tommy x Gigi show with a colorful bikini and Timberland’s mint green 6-inch boots ($170), highlighting the shoe’s versatility with a complementary colorway.

Hailey Baldwin wears a colorful bikini with Timberland’s 6-inch boots ($170) in 2017 at the Tommy X Gigi fashion show. REX Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell cut a chic figure turning beachwear into a smoldering red carpet outfit. The supermodel arrived at the 2016 “Zoolander 2” premiere wearing a Marc Jacobs coat with a black bikini top and brief. She completed the look with a pair of strappy silver sandals with ornate embroidery and cutout detail.

