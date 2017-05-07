Katie Couric Instagrammed the Owners of the Winning Horse at the Kentucky Derby — And The Reaction Is Priceless

View Slideshow Katie Couric on the red carpet, presented by Longines, at the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Courtesy of Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Longines.

Katie Couric had the best seat at the racetrack today at Churchill Downs at the Kentucky Derby — right next to the owners of the winning horse, Always Dreaming.

Jockey John Velazquez led the Derby favorite to victory in front of spectators dressed in their finest attire, many of them in fancy hats and heels, hoping to become winners themselves with a big payout.

“We were next to the owners of #alwaysdreaming at the @kentuckyderby Do you think they were a little psyched?” she captioned a video that showed a group of people putting on an exuberant display of cheers.

She added that her friend was thrilled that his own bet paid off — a wager that scored him $100. “So were we as you’ll see from @johnmolner ‘s face at the end! #churchilldowns #mintjuleps #kentuckyderby #yaaasqueen.”

The veteran journalist looked chic for the occasion. She donned a black off-the-shoulder dress that had pink rose appliqué around the shoulder, midsection and skirt. She completed the look with a pink hat and a pair of patent leather black pumps.

Meanwhile, more stars aligned at the Derby, including quarterback Tom Brady and some of his fellow Patriots.

The Ugg ambassador beamed in photos shared on Instagram alongside his friends. In a group shot, he had on black shoes and a wide-brimmed hat, and wide receiver Julian Edelman opted for a more festive look with bright red loafers and a dashing suit.

Singer Fantasia Barrino struck a pose in a flirty number that included a white halter-neck style dress with strappy white sandals.

She topped it off with a pink hat. “Thanks Boys we really enjoyed the Kentucky Derby,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, who wears Nike cleats on the field, showed off his dapper off-duty style in daywear and evening suits, opting for a seersucker suit and bowtie earlier in the day, and a black suit with a pink tie at a cocktail party. “Another great #KentuckyDerby weekend with this Filly!” he captioned the photo.

