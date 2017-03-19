Cate Blanchett Looks Really Comfy When She Has ‘Nothing to Wear’

Cate Blanchett's onesie-with-boots combination, seen in 2014 at LAX, is her go-to look. REX Shutterstock.

When Cate Blanchett does a comfort-focused look, she does it on-trend from head to toe.

The two-time Oscar winner revealed during a recent interview with Town and Country that she found her go-to wardrobe at trendy vintage boutique in New York City.

Asked in the magazine’s survey, “When I feel like I have nothing to wear, I reach for ________,” the 48-year-old responded: “I went to Tokio 7 on the Lower East Side recently. It’s got second hand clothing on consignment, and I found an unworn Rick Owens onesie. I’ve been wearing that and a pair of Acne boots.”

In 2014, while making her way through Los Angeles International Airport, the “Thor: Ragnarok” actress stepped out in said combination, reflecting similar styles from the brands.

Acne currently has a matching “Pistol” ankle boot that appears to have the same tassel pull detail on Blanchett’s shoes, and the footwear retails for $570 at Net-a-Porter.com.

The “Pistol” leather boots incorporate a zip fastening and a 3-inch stacked wooden heel.

Acne’s “Pistol” ankle boots; $570; Net-a-Porter.com. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.



