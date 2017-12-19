Cardi B’s 19 Best Looks of 2017

View Slideshow Cardi B wore designers including Christian Siriano, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy during 2017. (L-R): Rex Shutterstock, ABC, Splash News, Splash News

A lot can happen in a year, and if there’s one 365-day tale worth telling, it’s that of 2017’s breakout star Cardi B.

Over the last 12 months, the self-described “regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx” became a household name and a fashion scene fixture along the way. The triple-platinum recording artist made history with her Billboard No. 1 hit record “Bodak Yellow,” shined (literally) in $10,000 Saint Laurent boots at the VMAs, performed at countless events around the globe and was nominated for two Grammys.

MTV VMAs Pre-Show Performance

Cardi B performs at the MTV VMAs pre-show in $10,000 Saint Laurent boots. Rex Shutterstock

New York Magazine Cover

Let’s not forget her engagement to Offset of music trio Migos and the fact that she landed three magazine covers (New York, Paper and Rolling Stone). The dazzling New York cover will inevitably go down as one of her most unforgettable looks in all of its shimmery, colorful glory. Cardi B’s look featured a metallic gold Bally top, sequined Dolce & Gabbana jeans and Elie Saab platform heels.

Cardi B on the cover of New York Magazine in Elie Saab shoes. Instagram @iamcardib

Steve Madden x Cardi B

Because she’s not letting up on making “money moves,” the 25-year-old also released a Steve Madden campaign just two weeks shy of the new year. The brand’s holiday images with the refreshingly candid and funny rapper feature one of her best looks thus far.

While Cardi B reps her borough loudly and proudly, she has owned the classic Canadian tuxedo. Sporting a patchwork denim jacket with light-wash jeans and white boots, she provided “cute, sexy daytime vibes,” as she explained.

“Motorsport” Music Video

Remember those towering Fenty Puma by Rihanna striped boots from her spring ’18 show in September? Leave it to Cardi B to be one of the first to sport them (aside from Rihanna, of course) just two months post-show in the “Motorsport” music video. Her stylist Kollin Carter also worked his magic and had designer Bryan Hearns create a perfectly coordinated bustier top.

Cardi B wears a custom Bryan Hearns bodysuit and Fenty Puma boots in “Motorsport.” YouTube

See the full look in the official video:

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The rapper was pretty in pink for a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performance in October. If the ’70s and hot pink had a new-age diva baby, it might look something like Cardi B in her Adrienne Landau feather coat, Cheng-Huai Chuang two-piece and vintage Chanel sunglasses.

Cardi B is pretty in pink for a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performance. Courtesy of ABC

New York Fashion Week Spring ’18 Shows

Cardi B wasn’t short on looks during the New York Fashion Week spring ’18 shows, arguably the turning point where she emerged as a style star. The all-black Christian Siriano look set off by her platinum bob was a showstopper.

Cardi B wearing Christian Siriano. Splash News

There was also that elegant moment in a vintage couture dress with YSL shoes.

And the sleek and sexy mesh Alexander Wang surely didn’t go unnoticed.

ALEXANDER WANG ON MY SHKIN A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

The best style moments don’t stop there. Click the gallery to see the rest of her top looks from 2017.