Cardi B Goes Glam in Sheer Robe and Nude Spike Heel ‘Red Bottoms’ at Tidal Concert

Cardi B poses at the Tidal X Brooklyn benefit at the Barclays Center Oct. 18. Rex Shutterstock

Cardi B’s song “Bodak Yellow” makes mention of Christian Louboutin’s signature red-bottomed shoes, and her love of them is quickly becoming evident through her red carpet style, too.

Cardi stepped out to the Tidal x Brooklyn annual benefit concert dressed in a belted turquoise robe, which she wore a slip under, and pointy-toed nude Louboutin pumps.

The 25-year-old has expressed her love for Louboutins and has amassed an impressive collection, since she typically buys one or two pairs of the designer shoes each week.

Cardi took to Instagram to share a video of herself in her glam look, captioning the post “Lady or a Freak?”

Lady or a Freak? A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

After walking the red carpet at the benefit concert, Cardi performed onstage, changing into an all-red outfit: a low-cut bra top and skintight pants from Utierre, which she teamed with shiny red pumps for a glam look.

@iamcardib wearing UTIERRE Red. Styled by @kollincarter A post shared by By @oscarutierre (@_utierre) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

