Cardi B Performs in $10,000 Sparkling Saint Laurent Boots & Bodysuit at MTV VMAs Pre-Show

“These expensive, these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes,” rapped Cardi B, formally known as Belcalis Almanzar, while on stage today at the 2017 MTV VMA pre-show.

The reality TV star and rapper on the rise didn’t opt for Christian Louboutins during this particular performance, but the season’s favorite Saint Laurent boots that she did wear could certainly fit the bill for expensive.

Cardi B showed she not only talks the talk in her lyrics, but actually walks the walk in the most chic luxury shoes.

The Saint Laurent Niki over-the-knee crystal boots that she wore run a price tag of $10,000. She paired the shoes with an equally blinged out choker bodysuit and jacket while performing her No. 1 hit song “Bodak Yellow.”

This has been a whirlwind year for Cardi B, who has continuously catapulted to fame and success outside of her “Love & Hip-Hop” persona as she embarks on her music career.

Her hype and glimmering VMAs pre-show performance marks her first-ever appearance at the award show, but based on her momentum, it won’t be her last.

